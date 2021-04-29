NetScout Systems (NTCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

