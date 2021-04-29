Network International (LON:NETW) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 396 ($5.17) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 484.50 ($6.33).

Shares of NETW stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 417 ($5.45). The company had a trading volume of 666,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,579. Network International has a 1-year low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 503 ($6.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 427.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 338.01.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

