Neutron (NTRN) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 34.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Neutron coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $275,594.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011543 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

