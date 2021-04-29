New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 18,790 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 390,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 195,757 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 440,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,068,000 after acquiring an additional 219,798 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 957,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,186,000 after buying an additional 569,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.93. 34,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.92.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.