New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 80.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $31,716,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 90.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 89,055 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.38. 58,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,799. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $50.83.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

