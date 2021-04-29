New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.54 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,610 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owned about 6.12% of ConocoPhillips worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 509,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,991,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,557.8% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 203,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,275,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $67,586,000 after purchasing an additional 987,208 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 83.6% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 67.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 545,911 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,917,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.18. 300,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,575,234. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

