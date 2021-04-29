New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 8,800 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 128.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.09. 39,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.54 and a 200-day moving average of $123.31. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

