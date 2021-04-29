New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 54,430 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,430 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after buying an additional 1,697,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after buying an additional 1,006,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after buying an additional 878,388 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,126,000 after buying an additional 776,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $3.28 on Thursday, reaching $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,298,612. The company has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

