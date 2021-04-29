New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.52. 637,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,860,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

