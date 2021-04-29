New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.63 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

