New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Celanese worth $21,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $156.19 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.35.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

