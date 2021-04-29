New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,268 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $22,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.