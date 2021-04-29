New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Entergy worth $23,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $106.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.34.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.28. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

