New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of NetApp worth $20,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in NetApp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in NetApp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $78.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

