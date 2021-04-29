New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,322 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 46,126 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Seagate Technology worth $19,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on STX. Argus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,525 shares of company stock worth $16,209,940. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.45.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.