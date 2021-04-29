New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $24,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $112.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.