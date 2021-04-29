New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Albemarle worth $19,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Albemarle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.48 and its 200 day moving average is $143.74. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

