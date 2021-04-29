New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,432 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Amphenol worth $44,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

Shares of APH opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

