New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Generac worth $22,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $46,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC opened at $316.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

