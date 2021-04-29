New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.60 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Incyte worth $19,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $163,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,010,000 after buying an additional 753,010 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 6,235.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 554,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.85.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

