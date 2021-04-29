New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.77 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Domino’s Pizza worth $19,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,053,000 after acquiring an additional 94,333 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ opened at $403.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.45 and its 200 day moving average is $380.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.82.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.