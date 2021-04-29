New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $20.79 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $20,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.82. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

