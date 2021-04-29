New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.33 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $21,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.11.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $401.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.27 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

