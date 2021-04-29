New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $22.15 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of MarketAxess worth $22,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in MarketAxess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 846.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $489.37 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.33 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

