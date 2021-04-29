New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $22.66 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $22,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

CAH opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

