New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.18 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,196 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Conagra Brands worth $23,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 176,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

