New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.91 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $23,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MXIM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 133.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 26.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,913,000 after acquiring an additional 171,885 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $479,558,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $94.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average is $87.54. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $98.48.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

