New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $24.14 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $24,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $178.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.20 and its 200-day moving average is $167.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.52 and a 52-week high of $181.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

