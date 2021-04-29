New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of STERIS worth $21,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of STERIS by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

STE stock opened at $210.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.94. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $138.66 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

