New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,223 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $24,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,721 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,004,000 after purchasing an additional 352,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,512,000 after purchasing an additional 701,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.