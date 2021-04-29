New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 135,592 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,592 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of The AES worth $23,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The AES by 73.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

