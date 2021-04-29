New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,852 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,852 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Republic Services worth $21,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,921,000 after buying an additional 125,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $208,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Republic Services by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after buying an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

