New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 27,603 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,603 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $20,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $7,161,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $1,689,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $154.02 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.36.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,142,710. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

