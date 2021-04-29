New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,291 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Waters worth $21,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $300.44 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $309.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.75 and a 200 day moving average of $258.69.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.60.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.