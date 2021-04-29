New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 34,079 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,079 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Healthpeak Properties worth $19,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,022 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,367,000 after acquiring an additional 195,528 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,833,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

