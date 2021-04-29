New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 38,303 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,760,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,303 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Amcor worth $20,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

