New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,063 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of PerkinElmer worth $19,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,691,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $133.89 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.71 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

