New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,790 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Equifax worth $24,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Equifax by 12.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Equifax by 3.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 33,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Equifax by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 44.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $227.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.64 and a 52 week high of $234.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

