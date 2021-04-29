New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 71,560 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,560 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of MGM Resorts International worth $19,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

MGM stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

