New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,934 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $21,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after buying an additional 1,105,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,008,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after buying an additional 234,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 169,475 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $161.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.