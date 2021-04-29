New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,192 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $22,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.48.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $143.87 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.12.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

