New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of United Airlines worth $19,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in United Airlines by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.57) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

