New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,092 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Xylem worth $22,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $111.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $112.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

