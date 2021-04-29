New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,531 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Quanta Services worth $19,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 44,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $4,056,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 85.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 23.0% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR stock opened at $97.85 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

