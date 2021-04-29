New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Teleflex worth $23,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $443.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.44.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.