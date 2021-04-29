New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,701 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Ameren worth $24,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ameren by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 21.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ameren by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 113,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Ameren by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 369,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.