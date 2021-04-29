Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 152.2% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Newcrest Mining stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.