Newmark Group (NMRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, analysts expect Newmark Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

