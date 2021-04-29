Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Issue $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.691 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

TSE:NGT opened at C$79.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.04. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$68.76 and a 52 week high of C$96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.67 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on NGT. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Newmont to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

