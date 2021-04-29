News (NWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.68. News has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 115,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

